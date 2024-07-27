Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.14 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $614.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

