Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.290-22.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $21.29-22.07 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %

TMO stock opened at $607.14 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $614.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.01 and its 200-day moving average is $565.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

