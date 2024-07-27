ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 18,378 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.09 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 362,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

