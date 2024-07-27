thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

