TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 37,798 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

