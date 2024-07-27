Timothy S. Cahill Sells 3,975 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $524.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $528.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

