Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 18.4%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) was down 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Approximately 777,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 334,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £21.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.91.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

