Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $280.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Shares of TSCO opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average is $257.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

