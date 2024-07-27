Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

TNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.