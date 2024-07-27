Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $452.02

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.02 ($5.85) and traded as high as GBX 490.50 ($6.34). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.29), with a volume of 46,075 shares.

Treatt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,702.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.02.

Treatt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

