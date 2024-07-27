Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

