Truist Financial Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $156.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

