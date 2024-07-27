Truist Financial Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $265.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $214.13 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

