Truist Financial Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $873.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $785.00 to $873.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $651.20.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $752.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.97. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.