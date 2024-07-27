Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 1403045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Specifically, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.