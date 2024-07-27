Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.05

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $25.59. Tucows shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 54,427 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Tucows Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 16,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

