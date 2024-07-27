Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $26.07 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

