Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $525.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $456.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

