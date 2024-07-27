Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $577.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $515.00 to $577.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.77. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

