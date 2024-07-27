Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $543.67 and last traded at $543.67, with a volume of 16866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $515.80.

The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $459,691,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.