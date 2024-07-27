Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.