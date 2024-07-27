Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $529.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.31.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

