Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,873 shares.

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

