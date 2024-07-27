UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMH

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.