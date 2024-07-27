Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 36.96 Per Share

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.96 ($0.48) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 4,741 ($61.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($47.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,741 ($61.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,386.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,093.75. The company has a market cap of £118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,174.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.49) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($64.15) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.85) to GBX 4,000 ($51.73) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.