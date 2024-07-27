Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $259.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

UNP stock opened at $240.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

