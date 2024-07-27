Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $281.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.75.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.36 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

