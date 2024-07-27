UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 19.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 125,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.