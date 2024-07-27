UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,557 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. Tennant has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

