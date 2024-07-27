UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 5,388 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PriceSmart by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $88.50 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $430,798.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $430,798.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,142. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

