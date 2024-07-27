UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 8,233 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,233 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

