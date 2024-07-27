UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 8,392 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,510,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 93.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.2 %

SJW opened at $60.91 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SJW Group

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.