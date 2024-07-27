UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $11,438,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $161.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

