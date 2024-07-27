UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.72, a PEG ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

