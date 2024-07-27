UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $486,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $18,139,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after buying an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.