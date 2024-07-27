UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $344,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 9.99. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

