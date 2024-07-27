UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $467,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,751 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

MYGN stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

