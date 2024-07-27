UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $493,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

