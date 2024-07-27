UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $495,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

