UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $406,000 Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.