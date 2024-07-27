UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $451,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after buying an additional 174,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 307,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.