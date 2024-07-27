UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $467,000 Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Xerox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Xerox by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,066,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

