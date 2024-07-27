UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

