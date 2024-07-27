UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NX. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 224.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NX opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

