UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,621 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $44.40 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $47.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

