UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $442,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $301,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

