UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $457,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rogers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,607,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Stock Performance
Shares of ROG opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $170.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
