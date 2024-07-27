UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $499,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Xencor by 29,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

