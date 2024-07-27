UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $150.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $907,601.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,624 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

