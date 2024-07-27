UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

